3 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: NNPC to Extend W-African Gas Pipeline to Cote d'Ivoire

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael Eboh

Abuja — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, said the West African Gas Pipeline, WAGP, would be extended from Ghana to Cote d'Ivoire.

According to a statement by the NNPC, the planned extension of the pipeline was part of the Federal Government's West African energy integration policy.

The statement noted that Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru, who was represented by Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Mr. Saidu Mohammed, disclosed this while receiving a delegation from Cote d'Ivoire in Abuja.

Baru explained that the extension of WAGP to Cote d'Ivoire would facilitate easy transmission of gas within the West African sub-region.

According to him, the visit would afford the NNPC and Cote d'Ivoire the opportunity to open a new vista for further bilateral discussion which would lead to the growth and development of the oil and gas sector.

He said Nigeria and indeed the NNPC had been into the business of oil and gas exploration and production for over 50 years, stressing that the interface would enable the NNPC to share its vast experiences in the sector with the delegation.

In his remarks, leader of the Ivoirian delegation and Deputy Director, Production, Ministry of Petroleum, Cote d' Ivoire, Mr. Patrick Marshal, said the visit was to learn from Nigeria some of its best practices in personnel management, exploration and production in the oil and gas industry.

The statement also noted that the highpoint of the visit was a technical session on the mode of operations of the NNPC in the petroleum sector.

Nigeria

Staying Alive - Whatsapp Finds New Uses in Conflict Zones

New tool relies on WhatsApp to detect, verify and log attacks on health facilities and workers Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.