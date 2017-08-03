Uganda: Bobi Wine Calls for Uganda Museum Renovation

It is one thing to perform in the Uganda museum gardens or even sip wine there during a Blankets and Wine event; returning as legislator and dignitary is quite another, as Bobi Wine discovered last weekend.

Now Kyadondo East MP and better known by his given name, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Bobi Wine expressed dissatisfaction over the state of his former stomping grounds, the Uganda museum.

"I cannot leave without airing the concern about the condition of our national museum," he said.

Bobi Wine appealed to the tourism ministry to renovate the cultural site. The Uganda Museum in Kamwokya, which has become the venue of choice for all sorts of gigs and festivals of late, last weekend hosted something truly about cultural heritage, for a change: the second cultural fair.

The fair was organized by the ministries of Gender, Labour and Social Development, and that of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, among others. Peace Mutuzo, the state minister for culture said government had undertaken a number of measures to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the country.

Acrimonies of months past, where the same government reportedly considered getting rid of the Uganda Museum and National Theatre to pave way for 'better investments', seemed long forgotten as patrons enjoyed Ugandan food, poetry, storytelling, literature, fashion, art and music, among others.

Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, the state minister for tourism, opened the three-day fair by urging Ugandans to protect, love, hype and promote their culture. He said the 56 ethnic groups in Uganda should collaborate to prove that mixture is a spice.

"Culture is an identity, it is the only item in tourism that cannot be duplicated," said Kiwanda.

"We are the people to tell our own story, the Ugandan story is incomparable." "The more we promote our culture, the better placed we are in the tourism industry."

About 21 schools took a cultural quiz where winners were rewarded with presents from the Civil Aviation Authority, which gave Shs 10m to support the quiz.

Delhi Public School emerged the best performing international school, while Clever's Origin bagged the local schools and best quiz award.

Igongo cultural centre, Mbarara, whose privately owned museum is a huge attraction in western Uganda, and Karamoja group won tickets from Civil Aviation Authority to any African country of their choice.

Juliana Kunihira, the commissioner for culture and national affairs said there had been a great improvement from last year's exhibition in terms of exhibitors, knowledge and diversity in colour. She expects the fair to attract other countries next year.