Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

After being remanded, Paul Kihika got annoyed and tried to kick a woman photo journalist.

Kampala — The Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday remanded Mr Paul Kihika, a former managing director of Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) on charges of embezzlement and causing financial loss of about Shs33 million to the organisation.

Mr Kihika arrived at court at 11:30am dressed in a navy blue suit under police guard in a police truck and was led into court cells.

The charges were read to him by Grade One Magistrate Ms Pamella Lamunu. He denied the charges.

Mr Kihika was remanded to Luzira Prison until August 7 after informing court that he had no lawyer or anyone to stand surety for him.

The magistrate had asked him whether he had sureties in court to seek bail.

"I was arrested yesterday [ Tuesday] at 8:00pm around Communications House, my phone was taken away from me and no one knows my whereabouts. Unless I get my phone and make a call, that's when I can get sureties," he said.

The magistrate was left with no option but to remand him.

The state prosecutor, Mr Peter Mugisha contends that between May and August 2014 in Kampala, while working as acting managing director of UBC, Mr Kihika stole over Shs33m belonging to the corporation.

The prosecution further states that in the same period, Mr Kihika knowingly or having reasons to believe that the same would cause financial loss to UBC, received Shs33m for an official trip to China but did not travel.

Mr Kihika is likely to face more charges and the amount of money missing could grow bigger if the ongoing investigations are concluded.

Mr Mugisha informed court that investigations in the case are still ongoing and sought an adjournment.

Police have been hunting Mr Kihika on a range of criminal charges which are still under investigation. He is being investigated in another case involving Shs3.6b in connection with a UBC-Airtel sponsorship deal to air the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Police are also investigating him for alleged embezzlement, abuse of office, false accounting, causing financial loss and conspiracy to commit a felony while executing the UBC-Airtel deal between 2013 and 2014.