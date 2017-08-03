Zimbabwe: Rufaro Refurbishment Controversy Deepens

The controversy related to the refurbishment of Rufaro deepened yesterday after the Harare City Council said they only spent $50 000 on the installation of natural grass at the stadium. However, the VVIP Enclosure has been widened even though the Harare City Council claimed yesterday work was only carried out on the playing surface. Analysts have also questioned if the work that was done on the playing surface where the artificial turf was replaced by natural grass is worth $50 000 as claimed by the City Council.

City of Harare spokesman Michael Chideme yesterday insisted they resolved to take a phased approach to the renovations at Rufaro with the Council starting by replacing the artificial turf with natural grass at a cost of $50 000.

"At first we had considered refurbishing the artificial turf that was installed by FIFA and that was going to cost us $107 000. We then decided on removing the artificial turf and installing natural grass and so far that is the work that has been carried out at the stadium at the cost of $50 000.

"We will, however, move on to gradual installation of bucket seats at Rufaro and the construction of a tarred and properly marked car park around the stadium.

"So in terms of the overall refurbishment works, $350 000 has been set aside for that," said Chideme.

The City Council had promised to refurbish the whole stadium and come up with a state-of-the-art facility with Internet, bucket seats, surveillance cameras and an all-weather electronic scoreboard.

Despite meeting the minimum requirements set by the ZIFA Grounds Committee and an inspection by the First Instance Body, who noted improvements on the field of play, the renovations fall way short of the expected standards.

The uneven surface has also been questioned.

"In terms of the uneven grass, we will continue working on it. The Kikuyu grass is still growing and we will continuously water the surface," said Chideme.

"We will put up electronic scoreboards, install bucket seats in the VIP area, repaint and brand the stadium.

"Electronic scoreboards and bucket seats installation do not affect football matches or training sessions. These are jobs that can be done during the week and the stadium will be open for matches during weekends."

The Herald visited the stadium and found it in a poor state despite the recent upgrades.

Electrical wires, taps, showers, filthy changing rooms, dirty VIP entrances and some of the toilets have been vandalised.

"I will need to be guided by my bosses on the aspect of expenditure if the new projects would be encompassed on the initial budget," said Chideme.

"However, it is critical that Rufaro Stadium remains state-of-the-art if we are to be considered a viable candidate for these major sporting events. We want to match international standards."

Football agent George Deda said he was disappointed by the state of the stadium.

"I used the VIP entrance and there were human waste all over. I went straight to the toilets and what I saw was pathetic, in fact it was worse than what it was last year with running taps, spilled water and an old sewer system.

"Considering that the stadium was closed for about eight months, the city fathers gave us a raw deal. I shared my opinion with some Harare City officials that the lawn was not going to last the distance considering that matches will played week-in-week out," he said.

Former Zimbabwe international striker Alois Bunjira said he was happy natural grass had replaced the artificial surface.

"However, I am concerned with the overall look of the stadium.

"There is no evidence that the stadium was undergoing renovations. What happened to the buckets seats we were promised?

"It's embarrassing that we don't have wifi-free zones in the stadium when it's a FIFA recommendation. How about our toilets and the dressing rooms, they are an eyesore and the council must do something," Bunjira said.