3 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Woman Scalds Hubby With Oil

By Victor Maphosa

An extramarital affair has left an Epworth man with a deformed face after his wife splashed hot cooking oil on his face. Rumbidzai Mandivenga (19) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing attempted murder allegations.

She was remanded in custody to July 16 this year. The court heard that on July 29 this year, Mandivenga discovered that her husband was having an extramarital affair with a sex worker. It is alleged that upon this discovery, Mandivenga hatched a plan to punish her husband. Mandivenga boiled cooking oil and waited for her husband to come home. Upon arrival, the unsuspecting husband entered the house and was welcomed by extremely hot cooking oil which was poured directly into his face. The husband lodged a complaint with the police and Mandivenga was arrested.

