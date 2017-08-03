Police have arrested an MDC-T activist for allegedly stoning a Zimbabwe National Defence College bus at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Angwa Street, near the party's Harvest House headquarters. Moses Mwanjira emerged from a riotous crowd and threw a stone, hitting the bus' windscreen. He appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tracy Muzondi facing charges of malicious damage to property and was remanded to August 7 on $100 bail.

The prosecutor Ms Moleen Murozvi alleged that on June 29 this year, a Zimbabwe National Defence College bus was being driven by one Corporal Mbera.

It is alleged that during the time the bus was at the traffic light-controlled intersection at Nelson Mandela Avenue and Angwa Street, Mwanjira emerged from an MDC-T riotous crowd and threw a stone at the bus.

The stone hit the front windscreen of the bus, causing a big dent with cracks spreading all over the screen.

It is the State's case that Mwanjira was positively identified by Warrant Officer Nguva Mukosi who quickly disembarked from the bus and chased after him.

Warrant Officer Nguva apprehended Mwanjira and took him to Harare Central Police where the case was reported.

Mwanjira denied any involvement in the demonstrations that took place in Harare's CBD, specifically at corner Nelson Mandela Avenue and Angwa Street.

He told the court that during the demonstrations, he was watching sports and betting at Magagame Sports Betting in another part of the city.

He went out of the betting house hours later heading towards Joina City building where he normally gets transport home.

"To my surprise, a man in civilian clothes suddenly grabbed me and three other police officers in anti-riot regalia ran over to the scene and started assaulting me with their button sticks," said Mwanjira.