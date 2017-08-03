Photo: Jessica Sabano/Daily Monitor

Mr Tinka, the father of one of the dead children.

Two children from the same family were crushed beyond recognition by a fuel tanker that knocked them as they waited to enter the premises of Waterloo International Kindergarten in Seeta on Wednesday morning.

The two children were identified as Joseph Ilakuti ,5, and Jean Kansimire, aged 3. Kansimire was a daughter of Mr Basil Tinka and Ms Tinka. Ilakuti was a nephew of Ms Tinka.

It is reported that the family maid who survived, had escorted the children to school.

As they waited for the gatekeeper to open for the children, disaster struck.

It is also alleged that when the maid saw the trailer coming towards them at the gate, she took off leaving the two children helpless.

According to Ms Rebecca Kwagala, an eyewitness, the truck, Reg. No. KAY 052S/ZC 6774 that was coming from Jinja to Kampala, got a mechanical problem near the school.

The driver parked it to check the engine.

As he checked, the truck moved and hit a fuel tanker Reg. No. UAZ 216Y that was parked near the school gate; which in the process, knocked the children dead.

Police officers at Seeta Police Station took the bodies to Mulago Hospital.

The Officer in Charge of Traffic at the station, Mr Muhammed Magwa, declined to comment on the accident.