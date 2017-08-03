South Africa: Four Brand New Ford Cars Stolen

Mpumalanga — A case of business robbery is being investigated after a Ford dealership in Barberton was robbed of four brand new cars worth nearly R2m, Mpumalanga police said yesterday. Sergeant Gerald Sedibe said the cars three Ford Rangers and a Ford Everest were stolen just after midnight on Sunday, July 30. "Police have launched a manhunt for the syndicate that had robbed a Ford dealership in Barberton," he said.

A group of armed men had abducted a security guard who was on duty and tied his hands and feet before they stole the vehicles, he said.

Further probes by police uncovered that the suspects allegedly gained entry to the premises through the roof, he said.

"No one has been arrested yet and a case of business robbery is under investigation," said Sedibe.

Any person with information is urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Reuben Pilusa on 071 685 1364.

Meanwhile police are on a lookout for a syndicate that uses donkeys to smuggle luxury cars across the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe.

The suspects tied ropes to the cars which were hitched on to the donkeys to pull the cars across the river.