1 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Sports - Former Handball Player Releases Book

Luanda — The 1º de Agosto former handball player, Gilberto Figueira "Wawé", released on Monday in Luanda a book entitled"Escola Vs Desporto, Como Gerir Este Jogo", in an event witnessed by the Secretary of State for Sports, Ana Paula Sacramento Neto, who defended the need for reconciling the school and sport for the country's development.

At the ceremony, which took place at the Sports Galleries in Luanda, where the athlete and radio broadcaster had the opportunity to sign autograph on the book, praises and considerations were made to the work, which aims at encouraging the current practitioners, to reconcile career with academic life.

Ana Paula Sacramento Neto, who praised the Wawé initiative, said that the examples contained in the book should reach citizens in general, so that they can feel motivated to excel in school education and sporty.

After giving her personal testimony, as a former handball player and current government official, she reminded that high-level athletes should also be concerned about creating conditions that will safeguard their life after career.

On his turn, Gilberto Figueira "Wawe", visibly moved by being a young person coming from a humble family of Malanje province, affirmed that the action, with the support of 1º de Agosto among others, aims to contribute to the transmission of the message to the sportsmen and to the multiform development of the country.

