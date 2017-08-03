Angola: Industry Ministry Presents SIMINDi System

Luanda — A technological system dubbed SIMIND (Integrated Information System of the Industry Ministry), which is intended to improve the process of gathering information on the national industrial sector, was presented last Monday, in the north-western Luanda Province.

The system, created in the ambit of the electronic governance, has been conceived to modernise services and is part of the goal to accomplish the 2013-2017 National Development Plan.

On the occasion, the Industry minister, Bernarda Martins said that the system has been designed in collaboration with the Ministry of telecommunications and Information Technologies.

She informed that one of the advantages of SIMIND is its usefulness for the de-bureaucratisation process of the country, thus helping to create a good business environment.