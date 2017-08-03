1 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Industry Ministry Presents SIMINDi System

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — A technological system dubbed SIMIND (Integrated Information System of the Industry Ministry), which is intended to improve the process of gathering information on the national industrial sector, was presented last Monday, in the north-western Luanda Province.

The system, created in the ambit of the electronic governance, has been conceived to modernise services and is part of the goal to accomplish the 2013-2017 National Development Plan.

On the occasion, the Industry minister, Bernarda Martins said that the system has been designed in collaboration with the Ministry of telecommunications and Information Technologies.

She informed that one of the advantages of SIMIND is its usefulness for the de-bureaucratisation process of the country, thus helping to create a good business environment.

Angola

Basketball - Angolan Women's Team Lose to Brazil in Friendly

The Angolan national senior women's basketball team lost on Tuesday to Brazil by 57-63, in the friendly match as part of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.