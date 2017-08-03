Moçamedes — The governor of the south-western Namibe Province, Carlos da Rocha Cruz, last Monday in Moçamedes City admitted that women in Africa continue to be the poorest and targets of different types of violence, which have influence in the degeneration of the family structure.

The governor made such pronouncement in the ambit of the 31 July celebrations (African Women's Day), having reminded that 45 years have passed since the creation of the Pan-African Women's Organisation, which has focused on issues like the reconstruction of the continent, fight against AIDS, education, security, peace and democracy.

After congratulating African women, the Namibe governor also admitted that in the continent women are still very much discriminated against, despite the fact that they have been gaining space and recognition.

He went on to say that in regard to this matter Angola is on the right track, stressing that they have already managed to fulfil the 30 per cent figure previously defined for women to occupy in the public service and in socio-political structures.

"Today, the fight is for the figure to reach 40 per cent and they will get all this thanks to the work of female political organisations, without disregard for other institutions, with highlight on the OMA (ruling party's female wing) (...)", emphasised the politician.