Angola: Discrimination Against Women Still Evident, Says MP

Luanda — The MP Adélia de Carvalho last Monday in Luanda said that despite the space conquered by African women, both in the labour market and in the governance area, discrimination against them is still evident in many African countries.

Adélia de Carvalho said so while presenting a communication on "The origin of the commemoration of African Women's Day" at a lecture designed for National Assembly (Parliament) staffs, in the ambit of the celebrations of July 31 (African Women's Day).

According to the MP, in Africa women continue to be the poorest citizens and they are the targets of various types of violence, including being victims of diseases like AIDS.

She went on to say that African women still suffer greatly from discrimination, barriers against their emancipation, women trafficking, internal conflicts, premature marriage, among other ills.

To change such situation, the MP defended that the provincial governments should create projects specifically turned to the alteration of women's situation.

She also reminded that Angola has programmes designed for the fulfilment of the goals outlined in the Agenda-2063 programme of the United Nations.

On the other hand, she said, Africa's prosperity demands investment on the training of young women, so that they can safeguard the conquests already made.

On her turn, MP Genoveva Lino, whose communication focused on "The role of women in the development of the family", stressed the advances made by some governments, such as the Angolan Executive, in favour of women.

However, despite the evolution, she said, the burden on African women is still very heavy, further suggesting that currently gender issues have to be in the priorities in terms of human and institutional relations, as well as in all the policies of the states.

As regards discrimination in the institutions, Genoveva Lino explained that this phenomenon happens due to absence of solidarity, mainly showed by less capable people.

She defended, however, the valuing of competence regardless of a person's gender.

African Women's Day was instituted on 31 July, 1962, at the African Women's Conference held in Dar-es-Salam, Tanzania, at the time that it was also created the Pan-African Women's Organisation (PAWO).