Angola: Election2017 - Observers Presented to International Community

Angola — At least 50 election observers with 48 organisations linked to the Angola Electoral Observatory (OBEA) were presented on Friday in Luanda to the international community.

Speaking to the press on the fringes of the presentation, OBEA coordinator, Luís Jimbo, said the event was meant to hint the international community about the tasks assigned to the observers and show them the equipment that will be used, especially concerning the gathering of results in the polling stations using tablets.

The source said his institution has asked the National Electoral Commission to accredit 1,800 observers to enable a nation-wide coverage, but the law on election allows only 750.

In his turn, the secretary general of the main opposition UNITA party, Marcolino Nhani, considered the OBEA action positive, saying he hopes the institutions leads the CNE into fulfilling its role with transparency and exemption.

The US ambassador to Angola, Helena La Lime, said she expects the CNE to accredit them so they can be part of the electoral process.

The countries and organisations comprising the international community attending the event included Norway UNDP, USA, Holland and United Nations.

