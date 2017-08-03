Angola: Basketball - Angolan Senior Women's Team Play Brazil

Luanda — The Angolan national senior women's basketball team will face Brazil on Wednesday in São Paulo city, in the second match of preparation in that South American country, ahead of their participation in the African Cup of Nations (Afrobasket2017), set for 18-27 August in Bamako, Mali.

In the first game held on Monday, according to Radio 5, Angola beat the U19 women's team of São Bernardo, the Brazilian state of São Paulo by 77-58.

In the continental competition, Angola is integrated in Group A, alongside Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Tunisia and Mali (host country).

Senegal are the defending champions.