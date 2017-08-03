Angola: Sports - Defense Ministry Congratulates 1º De Agosto Club

Luanda — The Ministry of National Defense sent a congratulatory message to the managing board of the Angolan Armed Forces Central Club, 1º de Agosto, for its 40th founding anniversary, which is being marked on Tuesday 1 August.

In the message, which reached Angop on Monday, the celebration of this event is taking place at a time when the senior men and women's handball teams have just won the national championships and the Angolan Cup in the men's class for the 2017 season, to the pride and joy of its members, supporters and friends of the club, auguring other achievements in the most diverse games.

"In this climate of well-deserved celebrations, we urge the Sports Club managing board of 1º de Agosto, to constantly reflect on its successful trajectory, continuing the path of permanent training in all modalities and investment in infrastructures, assumptions for future achievements with guaranteed sustainability"- reads the document.

Founded on August 1, 1977, 1º de Agosto is chaired by Carlos Hendrick, and moves the games of football, basketball, handball, volleyball, athletics, swimming, rink hockey, chess, tae-kwando, sailing, skeet shooting, field tennis, judo, canoeing, fishing and karate.