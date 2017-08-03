1 August 2017

Angola: Lunda Sul - Governor Defends Creation of Opportunities for Women

Saurimo — The creation of opportunities for the Angolan woman, as a driving-force for the country?s sustainable development process, was defended last Monday in Saurimo City, eastern Lunda-Sul Province, by the provincial governor Cândida Narciso.

According to the politician - who was speaking at a religious ecumenical service organised in the ambit of the celebrations of the African Women's Day, marked on July 31 - Angola needs all its children to be involved in the country's development process, so it cannot neglect the contribution of women.

"Women need their affirmation in society more and more, for such it is necessary that we prepare ourselves through academic, technical and vocational training, so that we respond efficiently to the current and future challenges facing the country", the governor stressed.

She went on to say that women in Angola must continue to make efforts to reach decision-making posts at the level of the Executive and the National Assembly (Parliament), with a view to contributing better to their emancipation and empowering process.

"The fact that I'm saying that we must reach decision-making posts, I don't mean let us get masculinised. We'll continue to be women, mothers, wives, we'll introduce in politics our humanity, solidarity and compassion", clarified the politician.

