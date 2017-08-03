1 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Head of State Salutes African Women

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, last Monday congratulated African women on the celebration of their date, July 31, which also symbolises the great conquests they made in the past few decades to the benefit of their dignity and gender equity goals.

José Eduardo dos Santos stated on his message that there is still a long way to go until the thorough emancipation and affirmation of African women.

However, the Head of State stressed his conviction that African women, considering the proof they have shown throughout the struggle for independence and freedom of African people, will be able to accomplish their objectives and achieve social justice in the African continent.

