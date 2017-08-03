Luanda — The Angolan Armed Forces Central Club, 1º de Agosto, is celebrating on Tuesday its 40th anniversary, with its sights set on infrastructures, including the construction of a sports city that is at the completion phase.

Football, together basketball and handball in both genres, is the reference in the rise of 1º de Agosto. The club won the first three national first division championships (Girabola) in the years of 1979, 1980 and 1981.

The football squad also won in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2006 and 2016, in addition to having a presence in the final of the African Cup of Football.

In the programme of activities commemorating the 40 years of existence, it includes a under16 football tournament and handball competition, scientific meeting, sports festival and senior men's rink hockey tournament, among others.

Founded on August 1, 1977, 1º de Agosto is chaired by Carlos Hendrick, and moves the games of football, basketball, handball, volleyball, athletics, swimming, rink hockey, chess, tae-kwando, sailing, skeet shooting, field tennis, judo, canoeing, fishing and karate.