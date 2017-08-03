Angola: Cuanza Norte Gains 25 New Buses

Ndalatando — The Transport minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás, handed over on Monday 25 buses to the two private transportation operators of the northern Cuanza Norte province, with view to reinforcing the commuting of people and goods in the urban and rural areas and other provinces.

On the delivery ceremony held in Ndalatando city, the official handed over the buses, whose capacity is of 30 seats, to the representatives of the companies selected for their management, namely Gemac and Twa-Talo.

The minister explained that the province is the ninth in the country to benefit from a buses fleet, allocated as part of the government programme aimed at boosting the sector of the national economy.

However, he explained to the companies that the buses must be used only inside the municipalities of the province, urging the transport operators to avoid trying to achieve easy profits by using them outside of the defined regions.