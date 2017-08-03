Kenya: Kiunas Welcome Another Newborn into Their Family

Photo: Rev Kathy Kiuna/Instagram

The little one was born to the couple’s second daughter Stephanie and her boyfriend.

Pastor couple, Allan and Kathy Kiuna, have welcomed their second grandchild, Amanda.

The little one was born to the couple’s second daughter Stephanie and her white boyfriend.

Stephanie, whose age (21) was in May revealed by her mother, and her boyfriend are yet to wed.

Mrs Kiuna took to Instagram to flaunt her newest addition captioning how the newborn’s chin resembles hers.

Baby Amanda becomes the second grandchild after Baby Nia who was born to Vanessa Kiuna and her husband Robert Kovac.

Vanessa and Robert wedded in December 2015 at the Kiuna residence in Nairobi.

The bride’s mermaid gown caused a stir online with its cut-outs that users deemed inappropriate for a pastor’s daughter.

However, Vanessa responded by telling her critics that she was not a pastor hence should be allowed to don her dream gown.

Vanessa later caused yet another stir after her semi-nude baby photo shoot that had her exposing her breasts.

