3 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kiunas Welcome Another Newborn into Their Family

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Rev Kathy Kiuna/Instagram
The little one was born to the couple’s second daughter Stephanie and her boyfriend.
By Mwende Kasujja

Pastor couple, Allan and Kathy Kiuna, have welcomed their second grandchild, Amanda.

The little one was born to the couple’s second daughter Stephanie and her white boyfriend.

Stephanie, whose age (21) was in May revealed by her mother, and her boyfriend are yet to wed.

Mrs Kiuna took to Instagram to flaunt her newest addition captioning how the newborn’s chin resembles hers.

Baby Amanda becomes the second grandchild after Baby Nia who was born to Vanessa Kiuna and her husband Robert Kovac.

Vanessa and Robert wedded in December 2015 at the Kiuna residence in Nairobi.

The bride’s mermaid gown caused a stir online with its cut-outs that users deemed inappropriate for a pastor’s daughter.

However, Vanessa responded by telling her critics that she was not a pastor hence should be allowed to don her dream gown.

Vanessa later caused yet another stir after her semi-nude baby photo shoot that had her exposing her breasts.

Kenya

How Election Body Will Prevent Poll Rigging

The system to be used in identifying voters and sending results was successfully tested on Wednesday as the election… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.