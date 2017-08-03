interview

The popular singer spoke to Nairobi News about his journey in music.



Nigeria's finest singer recently performed in Nairobi to a big crowd that had to dig deep in their pockets to get a ticket for the show.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known for his stage name Wizkid, is leaving no stone unturned as he takes his performances round the world.

He recently won the "Best International Act: Africa" at this year's BET awards and has been on a roll with a couple of collaborations.

Is it true that you are recording a song with Sauti Sol?

Sauti Sol are like my brothers and are very talented human beings. We have been in studio before during my last show here in Mombasa but when never got to finish what we were doing. Definitely this time we are going to record a song together before the show. I'm excited about it.

How was it working with Femi Kuti on Jaiye Jaiye?

My fans will tell you that I am a big fan of Fela Kutu and Bob Marley. For me working with anyone from that family is a blessing, so that is why I did Jaiye Jaiye with Femi Kuti and it was amazing for me.

It was fresh and me making music with him, it was liking making it with Fela Kuti. I remember talking about Damien Marley and after a day I bumped in to him at a hotel and we spoke about working together. I'm looking forward to that day. Like I say, I'm just trying to look at the world as an African child.

How would you define your sense of style?

I'm just true to myself. When I came to the scene I had my own sense of style and fashion and it has evolved throughout the years. I can't say I would give anyone any advice on fashion, because I just wake up in the morning and put on anything that feels great in my closet.

Stay true to yourself and try to be anyone else. Dress the way you want to and if you look good in it, that's the way to go.

Is there any market that you would like to break into?

I'm not trying to break anywhere, I just do my own music. So whenever my music breaks it will be cool, but I don't care. I have been doing shows in America for four years now, for me I do not see that as something exciting. I'm just here to please my fans, make music for my amazing people and see the world.

How did you get to work on Come Closer with Drake?

I never went to Drake and told him to give me a record. We met and I was organic. For there is really no pressure. I keep it real, we are friends and we hang out. We make music and keep it original, nothing forced. If we do not make music it's also fine, if we can fine. I just keep it real, nothing forced.