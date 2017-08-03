Photo: VOA

Harare — Mbare magistrate, Stanford Mambanje, has freed three activists who were arrested on Pastor Evan Mawarire's 6 July 2016 #ShutdownZimbabwe demonstration.

The Mufakose-based trio was part of the 36 activists arrested nationwide for staging protests which paralysed business in most parts of the country including central Harare.

The protests, which were mostly mobilised through social media, were staged to express public's disgruntlement with government which the activists accused of failing to revive the country's economy.

The three activists - Kudakwashe Billiat, 18, Herbert Mubaiwa, 36, and 22-year-old Blessmore Nyaruwanga - had been on remand since last year when they were arrested.

Speaking soon after the acquittal of his clients, attorney Kudzai Kadzere of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said justice had prevailed.

"The basis of the acquittal was that the evidence which was given by the two police officers who testified was false and misleading. The magistrate also said that the rights of my client were violated," he said.

"This acquittal confirms what we always say, that the police have been using high-handed tactics and brutal tactics to victimise people without in any way applying their mind to what they will be doing.

"In this case my clients were arrested while they were at home and they were uprooted from their homes and found themselves being charged with a criminal offence which we are however we are happy now that it has been thrown out.

"I must also mention that the magistrate was clear in lambasting police officers for their conduct which we believe is not warranted in a democratic society."

The protests resulted in Pastor Mawarire's arrest and his subsequent self-exile to the United States following threats by President Robert Mugabe.

The activist cleric has since returned home and will face trial on charges of subverting a constitutionally elected government.