Harare — A soldier stationed at Pomona Barracks was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of a sack of ivory.

Joseph Mupamhanga, 32, appeared in court Tuesday charged with contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

According to court papers, Mupamhanga was arrested after detectives from the ZRP's Minerals and Border Control Unit received information to the effect that he was selling ivory.

Court heard that, acting on the tip off, police went to the vocational training centre in Highfields to meet the accused.

One of the officers, A sergeant Banhu remained in the car and pretended to be the buyer while the other two were monitoring from a distant.

It is alleged that Mupamhanga then went to the car with the sack and Banhu opened the boot for him. Prosecutors say placed the sack in the boot before he joined Banhu in their car.

Negotiations were about to start when the other cops who were monitoring the proceedings approached the vehicle and introduced themselves.

Court heard the cops asked for Mupamhanga's license and he failed to produce it. He was then arrested and the ivory weighed 16,8kgs and valued at $2,856.

Prosecutor Francesca Mukumbiri appeared for the state.