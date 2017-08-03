Uganda: Mufti Mubajje Named in Fresh Land Grabbing

Kampala — The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, and 11 other people, have been accused of seizing 11 acres of prime land in Mbale that a court had ruled was not theirs.

The renewed conflict has now been reported to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Gen Kale Kayihura, for investigation after a senior police officer in the eastern district reportedly sabotaged prosecution of the Mufti and his co-defendants for fresh criminal trespass.

Court decision

Mbale Chief Magistrate's Court presided over by Ms Lillian Bucyana in November 2012 ruled that the suit land belonged to Petronilla Kakayi and Geresom Khaemba, the plaintiffs, and awarded them Shs5m in general damages.

The magistrate also issued a permanent injunction against the defendants restraining them from "interfering with the suit land by whatever means".

Our investigations show that court bailiff Julius Kaheeru, following issuance of a warrant to secure vacant possession, in June 2015, evicted the Mufti and his co-defendants after the High Court in Mbale dismissed a parallel appeal they filed but failed to pursue.

"The appeal is hereby struck out for being incompetent," Justice Jessica Naiga Ayebazibwe noted in a verdict read by the assistant registrar.

Mufti Mubajje, accompanied by guards is, however, accused in a dossier seen by this newspaper of re-entering the land located at Mile Four on Mbale-Tororo highway slightly a month after he and his co-defendants were evicted.

Mr Michael Kitutu, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told Gen Kayihura that the Mufti and a group of unnamed people repossessed the land on July 19, 2015 and destroyed the fence erected by the legal owners.

"He (Mubajje) incited those [that had been] evicted back onto the land. I reported the matter to the Mbale District police commander, who assigned a one Were (an officer-in-charge of land section) to investigate. The officer said the Mufti was a Very Important Person (VIP); so, he could do anything," he wrote in an April 27 petition.

In an interview with this newspaper yesterday, the Mufti said the land in question belongs to him and that he bought it from a one Assad Katemba in 1982.

"We went to court and the court went on to read out a decision in our absence. We have since appealed that decision before the High Court," Mufti Mubajje said by telephone last evening.

The High Court, he claimed, issued an order maintaining the status quo, meaning he and the co-defendants still owned the land.

Informed that the High Court had struck out the appeal he was referencing to for being "incompetent", Mufti Mubajje said: "This is news to me [of his appeal being struck out] because I have a recent court order from Justice Henrietta Wolayo".

He did not readily share a copy of the latest court order he said he had and accused Mr Kitutu, the plaintiffs' lawyer, of trying to smudge his good reputation.

The land in question measures roughly 11 acres and according to Mr Kitutu, the Mufti has grabbed about half of it.

In an April letter, Mr Kitutu informed Gen Kayihura that he, on February 23, 2016 found a tractor registration number UAR 875J, allegedly owned by the Mufti, ploughing part of the land they had possessed following the court victory.

He promptly lodged two cases of criminal trespass against the Mufti with officers at Mbale Central Police Station under police references MBLLD83/02/2016 and MBL CRB 491/2016.

"After more than a year, the regional director of public prosecutions sanctioned the file for prosecution on March 3. However, for obscure reasons, the OC CID Mbale, ASP Onesmus Mwesigwa, has kept frustrating efforts to prosecute the case," he wrote in the compliant to Gen Kayihura.

We were unable to reach the IGP by press time and, therefore, unable to establish additional police actions since the petition three months ago.

Petitioning Kayihura

The matter went for Gen Kayihura's attention after the Mbale CID officer reportedly spurned instructions by police's deputy legal affairs director to transfer the criminal trespass case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for sanction or alternative legal guidance.

"The purpose of this letter is to request you to use your office to intervene and compel ASP Onesmus Mwesigwa to forward the file to the resident senior state attorney for prosecution of criminal case MBL CRB 491/2016," Mr Kitutu's letter to IGP further reads.

He adds: "The alternative is to use your office to advise Mufti and his group to leave the land and avoid embarrassment."

We were unable to reach Mr Mwesigwa by press time.

Complainants advised

In Kampala, police spokesperson Asan Kasingye said he was unaware of the petition to the IGP, but advised the complainants to either directly table their grievances to police's legal affairs director or report the accused officers to the police Professional Standards Unit (PSU).

This newspaper was informed last night that a case has already been lodged at PSU against some of the officers in Mbale.