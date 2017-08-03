Malawi Police are reluctant to invite Scotland Yard to come and solve the brutal murder of former Anti Corruption Bureau(ACB) director of corporate affairs Issa Njauju , saying they are capable of probing the murder despite two years they have failed to find those who murdered him.

Nkhotakota South East Member of Parliament, Everson Makowa Mwale, who moved a motion in Parliament that United Kingdom's Scotland Yard should be invited to assist in the investigations, after Police claimed they were having difficulties to find the murderers as they said the killers must have been sophisticated in their evil action.

Makowa Mwale has since written Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya seeking answers on why nothing is being done on the motion.

But the Speaker has told the lawmaker, rightly, that it becomes difficult to compel the Executive to act on parliamentary motions passed in parliament because they are not legally binding.

According to the Speaker, only a Bill binds government to implement what is contained in there.

However, National Police spokesperson, James Kadadzera, said they are still investigating the issue.

"We are still working on it. It is a complex issue. Evidence was not at one place. We have to interview a number of people. This is what is delaying the exercise. But for sure the investigations will be concluded," Kadadzera said.

He added: "We have shown that we can conclude investigations. We have been able to arrest suspects in a number of cases. For example, we have been able to arrest a suspect in the murder of [Evangelist Shadreck] Wame."

Njauju was killed in July 2015 and his body was found half-buried behind the presidential villas in Lilongwe, while his official vehicle was found burnt at Mtsiliza, a slum which is a few kilometres west of Bingu National Stadium.

Three people have so far been arrested in connection with the murder but the police have been continuously saying they are still investigating the issue.

One of the suspects, a police officer, Titus Thombozi. Another is Frank John who was arrested after being found in possession of Njauju's mobile phone,.

Another police officer was also arrested after he allegedly claimed he knew Njauju's killers.