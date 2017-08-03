1 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Chaka Chaka Concert to Benefit Disabled Children

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — One of Africa's most successful songstresses and Unicef Goodwill Ambassador Yvonne Chaka Chaka graced the coastal town of Walvis Bay on Friday evening to raise much-needed funds for the Sunshine Centre.

The Sunshine Centre deals with the rehabilitation of disabled and mentally challenged persons and celebrated 21 years in existence on Friday.

Chaka Chaka also launched a song, titled Kulila, that she recorded with the children of the Sunshine Centre on Friday evening. She last year during a Unicef conference in Swakopmund spotted the kids during a performance and immediately decided to record a song with them.

Kulila is also featured on her latest album that will be launched within the next two weeks. The song was written by Gerson 'Dollar' Mwatile, an artist and songwriter currently volunteering at the Sunshine Centre.

Mwatile said the song describes the hardships he encountered whilst being raised by a single mother, whose husband was died before Mwatile was born.

"I can relate to the struggles of these kids and many others who experience hardships in their quest for a better future," said Mwatile, who stayed with Chaka Chaka and her family in Johannesburg for a week to record the song. Chaka Chaka noted that the song embodies the struggles and challenges that children living with disabilities must endure.

"These children have the right to play and reach their full potential, but it also shows us that art and culture play a critical role in achieving this," she said.

She said she was humbled by the fact she could have the opportunity to visit and work with the children of the centre. "It is indeed an honour to lend my voice and contribute to the realisation of the rights of all children in Namibia," Chaka Chaka said.

Namibia

A Dream Defended - Namibia's First Crop of Doctors Graduates

Finally capping its own medics, the country must now retain them and coax them into rural areas. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.