Lilongwe City Council has sent 92 revenue collectors on force leave to pave way for monetary investigations that will assist in establishing a benchmark for revenue collection.

According to a memo Ref.LCC/ADM/7 which is signed by Acting Chief Executive Officer, Charles Makanga, the revenues collectors will be on paid leave until November 1, 2017.

"The council has resolved to send you to paid leave for three months starting from 1st August to 31st October, 2017," the memo reads.

It further pointed out that the decision follows the meeting that was held on May, 22nd and July 13th 2017.

"This is to review the performance of markets and establish appropriate revenue targets for all the markets. Handover all properties belonging to the council by 31st July, 2017 to your Head of Directorate," reads the memo in part.

Confirming the matter in a telephone interview, Makanga said the resolution came after realising that the number of vendors does not equal with the revenues collected.

"An independent team researched nine months ago. The amount of money we got during that exercise distantly mismatches with what we receive now," he said.

He admitted that the council fails to render standard services due to financial challenges.

"The general public complains of Lilongwe City Council failing to give them good services. It's true because there are not enough finances to meet such demands," he added.

He said after the exercise the revenue collectors will be called to discuss with them some issues based on the findings of this exercise.

"They are our employees and we cannot do our explorations whilst they are on duty," he said.

However, the chairman for the concerned revenue collectors, Samuel Elias said the move has raised a lot of suspicions hence they will hold a meeting on Friday, August 4, 2017 to map the way forward.

"There was not any communication prior to these letters. Surprisingly, we have not been given any leave grants for the indicated period and there was no formal handover."

"Already, 92 of us met on August 1, 2017 and we resolved to pursue the matter further currently we are consulting legal counsel for direction," Elias said.

According to Elias some of these revenue collectors have worked with LCC for periods ranging from thirty to five years.