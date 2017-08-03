1 August 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Newly Appointed Chinese Ambassador Meets PM

The newly appointed Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Mauritius, Mr Sun Gongyi, met the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, this morning at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

At the very outset Mr Sun Gongyi stated that he conveyed the cordial salutations of the President of the People's Republic of China, Mr Xi Jinping, and the Chinese Prime Minister, Mr Li Keqiang, to Prime Minister Jugnauth.

Mr Gongyi underscored that his meeting with the Prime Minister was very warm and fruitful and discussions centred on the existing cooperation between the two countries and the way forward.

He highlighted that ongoing projects such as the Bagatelle Dam and also forthcoming ones such as the Multisport Complex and the African Aviation Academy were discussed.

