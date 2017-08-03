Mauritius: UNWTO Secretary-General Calls On Prime Minister

press release

The vision of Government for the tourism sector as well as Mauritius's outlook and the future of the tourism industry were at the forefront of discussions between the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Dr Taleb Rifai, during a courtesy call today at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

The Secretary-General shared with the Prime Minister plans for technical support and cooperation to Mauritius provided by the UNWTO, as the leading international agency in the field of tourism. Talks also focused on the verification and validation of the correctness of the path of the Ministry of Tourism in its endeavours to uphold the sector.

Another topic raised during the courtesy call relates to China and India as potential markets for tourism. Dr Rifai announced that the photo exhibition organised by Air Mauritius to mark its Golden Jubilee and showing the beauty of the landscapes of Mauritius, will be travelling to Chengdu in China in September 2017 in the context of the UNWTO's General Assembly. "This will contribute to promote Mauritius in China," he said.

Celebrating Air Mauritius's Golden Jubilee

The UNWTO Secretary-General is in Mauritius in the context of the golden Jubilee of Air Mauritius as well as next year's 50th anniversary of the country's independence. During his visit, he participated in the launching ceremony of a photo exhibition on Mauritius at Labourdonnnais Waterfront Hotel and a seminar on 'Aviation and Sustainable Tourism'.

In addition, Dr Rifai had working session with the Minister of Tourism, Mr Anil Gayan, and other officials from the tourism industry.