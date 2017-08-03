Namibia: Foundation Donates Blankets

Windhoek — Fifty vulnerable learners at the Otjimbingwe Primary School received blankets under the Winter Escape Project campaign by the Heart of Deizzy Foundation.

"By rendering this assistance, children and parents will have one less thing to worry about and in turn this will help them to focus more on their education without fearing any cold at home," says young Dorcas Dizzy Mbevo, founder of the foundation.

She adds that through the Winter Escape Project they want to provide extra blankets a parent or a child needs against the cold weather.

"It's a humbling experience because as much as we would love to take the credit, it's never about us! It's about the people and the children that benefit from this campaign," says Mbevo.

She further advises learners of Otjimbingwe Primary School to pay more attention to studying hard for their future.

"Education is the key to success - if these blankets can keep them warm during the night just for them to have the edge and willingness to wake up the next morning for their classes, they must make use of them all the time."

The Heart of Deizzy Foundation has been named after its founder who established it in Namibia in 2015 to inculcate amongst the children a love for education. Mbevo has been assisting the learners with study materials.

The foundation is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation supported by a sister organisation in the United States of America. The foundation's Namibian branch is run by Bonety Juri.