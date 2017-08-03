2 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Bank Ignites Hockey Team's World Cup Hopes

Windhoek — FNB Namibia supported the Mini Hockey World Cup with an amount of N$50,000. The event recently took place at the Windhoek Gymnasium and was won by the hosts Windhoek Gymnasium.

The Mini World Cup has grown into one of Namibia's foremost hockey development tournaments and was this year held for the 15th year in a row, with around 600 children from Windhoek and the coast participating.

Salma Wiese from RMB Namibia spoke on behalf of the FNB Foundation Trust and said: "It is indeed a great honour to be involved in sports development as a corporate company. Our Foundation actively seeks ways to support initiatives that make a difference in our community and particularly in the lives of our youth."

The Mini World Cup is aimed at developing young hockey players and to promote local talent and stars, while improving the ability of Namibian hockey players to compete internationally in future.

"FNB Namibia is known to be the "bank of the people" - innovative and progressive. And as such we want to be at the forefront of sport development, even hockey, for the general upliftment of children and the community in the country," she said.

