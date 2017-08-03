2 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Young NUST Designers Dazzle At Fashion Show

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek — It was a memorable night when the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) held its second annual fashion show last Friday, featuring garments designed and made by students.

NUST female and male student models dazzled the runway with their catchy and attractive garments. Four student designers helped produce the show, themed 'Technology in Fashion', and over 150 guests attended the fashion show at the NUST Basement.

The aim of the event was to promote new students' talents and brands. The first runway collection saw young designer Eslien Tsuses delivering her Divin collection with black coats for both male and female. She also displayed long dresses for all body shapes.

Another designer, Samwel Sammate, highlighted his glamourous designs with dark and purple colours designed with great creativity. Meggy exhibited a beautiful collection with a classy feel and Pea Pewa closed the show with elegant ready-t- wear designs that proved the most popular on the night.

The event saw young rapper Romie performing some of his classical Hip-Hop tracks, which put the entire crowd in a festive mood. Comedian Mark also did his bit with some of the hilarious jokes he is best known for.

Young vocal group Ethnix performed their hit song, Lambela, which throroughly entertained the crowd. The night ended with a hard-core after-party at Chopsi's Bar.

Namibia

A Dream Defended - Namibia's First Crop of Doctors Graduates

Finally capping its own medics, the country must now retain them and coax them into rural areas. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.