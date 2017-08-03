Namibia: Young NUST Designers Dazzle At Fashion Show

Windhoek — It was a memorable night when the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) held its second annual fashion show last Friday, featuring garments designed and made by students.

NUST female and male student models dazzled the runway with their catchy and attractive garments. Four student designers helped produce the show, themed 'Technology in Fashion', and over 150 guests attended the fashion show at the NUST Basement.

The aim of the event was to promote new students' talents and brands. The first runway collection saw young designer Eslien Tsuses delivering her Divin collection with black coats for both male and female. She also displayed long dresses for all body shapes.

Another designer, Samwel Sammate, highlighted his glamourous designs with dark and purple colours designed with great creativity. Meggy exhibited a beautiful collection with a classy feel and Pea Pewa closed the show with elegant ready-t- wear designs that proved the most popular on the night.

The event saw young rapper Romie performing some of his classical Hip-Hop tracks, which put the entire crowd in a festive mood. Comedian Mark also did his bit with some of the hilarious jokes he is best known for.

Young vocal group Ethnix performed their hit song, Lambela, which throroughly entertained the crowd. The night ended with a hard-core after-party at Chopsi's Bar.