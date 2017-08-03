Land on which communities and individuals generate income and livelihoods should not be taken by government before compensation, the Alur kingdom Prime Minister, Vincent Orach Ochaya, has said.

Ochaya was speaking to The Observer in Luzira yesterday on the sidelines of a sponsorship launch between the Alur kingdom and Uganda Breweries Limited, ahead of the 7th coronation of their king, Philip Olaker Rauni III.

Government tabled to parliament the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2017, which seeks to give it powers to acquire private land for infrastructure projects without being bogged down by compensation issues.

"Many people depend on their land for livelihood. So, if you take it away before compensating them or if you give them little compensation, what do you want them to do," Ochaya said.

"I think government should consider this only on land that is idle and not so much economically important to the owner."

Alur kingdom covers the West Nile districts of Nebbi, Pakwach, Zombo and some parts of Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

It now comes off as the second cultural institution to offer informal proposals to the bill in just a week. On Monday, Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga asked government not to amend land laws but, instead, form a special court to solve compensation disputes.

THE PARTNERSHIP

Uganda breweries, under their Senator brand, announced a Shs 40 million sponsorship package to the Alur kingdom towards their coronation celebrations.

Ochaya said the partnership, especially with the brand whose ingredients are local, will provide market for the cassava and sorghum farmers in his kingdom.

"Currently, through our local raw materials programme, Ugandan Breweries injects over Shs 20 billion into sourcing inputs for beer, working with close to 20,000 farmers. This is done with the aim of contributing to sustainable livelihoods of farming communities," Juliana Kaggwa, the UBL marketing and innovations director said.

"A good percentage of this comes from farming communities located in Northern Uganda and so we find it fitting to partner with the Alur kingdom," she added.