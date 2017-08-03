3 August 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: FIFA, CAF Sending Officials for Fufa Polls

By The Independent

Kampala — CAF and FIFA officials will attend this Saturday's Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) elections.

Former President of Tanzania Football Federation Leodegar Tenga and Djibouti FA head Suleiman Hassan Waberi will represent the continental soccer governing body CAF and world body FIFA at the polls set for Masindi.

It is a requirement by both CAF and FIFA to have representatives from both bodies to attend elections of their member associations. Both officials will play an observer's role.

Incumbent FUFA president Moses Magogo is set to be re-elected unopposed as his only opponent Mujib Kasule was disqualified by the electoral body. Kasule has gone to court seeking to have the elections cancelled.

Moments from FUFA Polls: Mujib Kasule speaks out @Monitor_Sport @Monitor_Sport @newvisionwire @RedPepperUG @ChimpReports_RW @Futaacom pic.twitter.com/PHTHsp5e3r

-- Uganda FA [FUFA] (@OfficialFUFA) August 3, 2017

Mujib Kasule, contestant for @OfficialFUFA President goes to court restraining FUFA to hold Elections. Elections slated for 6th August pic.twitter.com/FIQg7F4dpu

-- Brian Mulondo (@BrianMulondo) August 2, 2017

