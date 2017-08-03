The trial of African Medical Investments (AMI) Hospital, which is accused of illegally dumping hazardous biological waste at an open space near Beta Bricks in Mt Hampden, Harare, opened yesterday. The court heard that children in that area collected the garbage, especially blood tubes which they painted their lips and nails with. In its defence, the hospital, which is represented by Amos Muradzi said it was conned by a former employee, who was responsible for waste management.

"The hospital's waste is disposed by the City of Harare for a special fee," read the defence outline. "In December last year, an ex-employee Tapiwa Taivavashe advised the hospital that City of Harare had changed their banking details.

"The hospital continued payment to the new bank details, which they later discovered belonged to Taivavashe's accomplices. Waste at the hospital was collected as if it was going to City of Harare for proper disposal, yet it was being collected by Taivavashe's people who illegally disposed of it.

"Taivavashe is currently on trial in connection with the matter."

Environment Management Authority's environmental inspector Mr Obert Chirombo testified as the first State witness.

He said: "On June 1 this year I received information from Cleanboy Kondowe about the dumped biological waste. I went to the scene the following day, but the waste was already burnt. We managed to recover patients' cards with the hospital's address.

"We went to the hospital with medical health professionals to see their waste disposal records and management, but they failed to prove how they disposed of their waste."

The trial continues on August 9.

The hospital is facing charges of contravening sections of the Environmental Management Act.

The complainant in the matter is Kondowe, a health inspector at the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The prosecutor Mr Rufaro Chatora is alleging that on May 30 around 9am, Kondowe received information that hazardous biological waste was being dumped at an open space in Mt Hampden.

Kondowe allegedly went to the scene and discovered blood tubes, used surgical gloves, intravenous fluid water packs, injection powder bottles.

There were also empty fresh milk containers, empty tinned food canes, empty cane drinks, biomask packs and papers with the address of AMI Hospital.

The matter was reported to the police and interviews with the community revealed that children collected the waste.