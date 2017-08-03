Rwanda: Isonga FC Withdraw From National League

Newly promoted Isonga FC have withdrawn from the Azam Rwanda Premier League, the club president Gregoire Muramira has confirmed.

The youthful side wrote to the football governing body, FERWAFA, on Wednesday requesting to withdraw from the top tier league.

The development opens way for SC Kiyovu, which was relegated after finishing in 15th position last season, to being reinstated back to the top tier league, in line with article 12 of the competition rules.

"The main reason for the existence of Isonga is to detect, nurture and promote young players with a view to offer them to other clubs. Isonga was not formed to play in the first division," Muramira told Times Sport in an exclusive interview.

He added: "Based on that reason, we have decided to withdraw from playing in the first division next season in order to focus on our core objective in the second division. We need to give a chance to more young players; Isonga is a school of football."

Muramira disclosed that all players above 17 years will be released to join other clubs of their choice, at no charge.

Isonga FC was founded in 2011 as a composition of players who played in the U-17 African Youth Championships and the FIFA World Cup. The team was promoted to the U-20 level and registered to play in the national league without going through the second division.

Muramira noted that the club, which forms the core part of the U-17 national team, will soon start the process of recruiting new players from local academies and talent detection centres in the different parts of the country.

Isonga FC are sponsored by the Ministry of Sports and Culture. They earned promotion back to the top flight division this year, along with Miroplast FC, having been relegated in 2013.