Kenya: Fallen KCB Player Kilonzo to Be Laid to Rest

Departed KCB Lions rugby player James Kilonzo will be buried on Friday at his father's home in Nduthuni, Kangundo in Machakos County.

His remains will be removed from the Umash Funeral Home in the morning before the journey to Kangundo. KCB treasurer Edward Musingo said the club will be fully represented to give a fitting send off to the slain player.

"We intend to ensure that we send our brother off in the best way possible and the club shall be represented in full at the funeral, "Musingo said on Wednesday. Officials from Kenya Rugby Union are also expected to attend the burial.

Kilonzo, whose brother Peter Kilonzo also plays as a winger for the Bankers and the Kenya Simbas, was a victim of robbery in an M-Pesa shop on Monday, July 24 in Kasarani, where he was shot close to the heart and died while receiving treatment at the nearby St Francis Community Hospital.

The rugby fraternity raised Sh1.48 million for his funeral on Tuesday while the main fundraising was held on Wednesday.

Kilonzo propelled the bankers to Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup victories last season.

He was named man-of-the-tour when KCB toured South Africa for two weeks early this month.

Considered a future Kenya Simbas, Kilonzo was a versatile back who preferred playing in midfield. He possessed the power of a flanker and speed of a winger, with solid defence.