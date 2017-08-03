3 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Fallen KCB Player Kilonzo to Be Laid to Rest

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Departed KCB Lions rugby player James Kilonzo will be buried on Friday at his father's home in Nduthuni, Kangundo in Machakos County.

His remains will be removed from the Umash Funeral Home in the morning before the journey to Kangundo. KCB treasurer Edward Musingo said the club will be fully represented to give a fitting send off to the slain player.

"We intend to ensure that we send our brother off in the best way possible and the club shall be represented in full at the funeral, "Musingo said on Wednesday. Officials from Kenya Rugby Union are also expected to attend the burial.

Kilonzo, whose brother Peter Kilonzo also plays as a winger for the Bankers and the Kenya Simbas, was a victim of robbery in an M-Pesa shop on Monday, July 24 in Kasarani, where he was shot close to the heart and died while receiving treatment at the nearby St Francis Community Hospital.

The rugby fraternity raised Sh1.48 million for his funeral on Tuesday while the main fundraising was held on Wednesday.

Kilonzo propelled the bankers to Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup victories last season.

He was named man-of-the-tour when KCB toured South Africa for two weeks early this month.

Considered a future Kenya Simbas, Kilonzo was a versatile back who preferred playing in midfield. He possessed the power of a flanker and speed of a winger, with solid defence.

Kenya

How Election Body Will Prevent Poll Rigging

The system to be used in identifying voters and sending results was successfully tested on Wednesday as the election… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.