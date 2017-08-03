3 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KAM Petitions Kenyatta to Lift Ban on Plastic Bags

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Ngugi

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has written a petition to President Uhuru Kenyatta asking him to lift the ban on plastic bags use which is set to come into effect in 26 days.

KAM says the ban, if implemented, would lead to loss of over 420,000 jobs and revenue to firms and the government amounting to hundreds of millions of shillings.

In the letter, addressed to the Chief of Staff of the President and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, KAM proposes that a sustainable plastic waste management policy be implemented instead of the ban. The manufacturers say they are ready to contribute to a fund that will be used to manage the waste.

KAM says this alternative has the potential of creating jobs and revenue from waste collection, transportation, segregation and recycling while at the same time controlling environmental pollution.

"We strongly believe that the proposed prayers will address the economic and unemployment concerns that will emerge in the manufacturing sector and at the same time clean the environment in a way that creates jobs and generates revenues," says KAM chief executive Phyllis Wakiaga in the letter dated 24 July.

A gazette notice published in March imposed a ban on the use, manufacture and importation of plastic bags used for commercial and household packaging from September.

The move -- the third attempt in a decade -- saw Kenya join other environmentally conscious countries in the war on the use of plastics.

Environmentalists have praised the ban, saying it will help to minimise pollution.

Environment secretary Judi Wakhungu has maintained that the ban is here to stay, dismissing the figure of job losses given by the manufacturers as an "exaggeration."

Prof Wakhungu has argued that besides protecting the environment, the ban would spur growth of homegrown industries dealing in alternative packaging material including traditional baskets (kiondos) made from sisal.

It remains to be seen if Mr Kenyatta will accede to KAM's request.

Kenya

How Election Body Will Prevent Poll Rigging

The system to be used in identifying voters and sending results was successfully tested on Wednesday as the election… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.