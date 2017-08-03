3 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Soweto Men Accused of Killing Best Friends Back in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jobs for Felons Hub/Flickr
...

The two men accused of killing two young women in Soweto in May are expected back in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Alec Magaula Mamothame, 43, and Sandile Nkosi, 25, are accused of kidnapping, robbing and killing close friends Bongeka Phungula and Popi Qwabe on May 12. Mamothame and Nkosi were arrested on May 21.

The two men, both taxi drivers, claim that they are innocent and that Mamothame's taxi was hijacked by three men who drove off with the vehicle with the women inside.

They were granted bail on June 23 after Magistrate Herman Badenhorst said refusing bail for the two would be unfair because the State's case was vague.

Qwabe, 24, was found dead near Naledi High School. She had been shot and left for dead. Soweto West police cluster commander Major-General Fred Kekana said a passerby found her and took her to Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Jabulani, where she died on arrival.

Less than 24 hours later, her close friend Phungula, 28, was found in Tladi, a neighbouring township. She had also been shot in the upper body. Police suspect she was raped.

Both women were originally from Mayville, Durban.

News24

South Africa

Staying Alive - Whatsapp Finds New Uses in Conflict Zones

New tool relies on WhatsApp to detect, verify and log attacks on health facilities and workers Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.