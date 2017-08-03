South Africa: Two Soweto Men Accused of Killing Best Friends Back in Court

The two men accused of killing two young women in Soweto in May are expected back in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Alec Magaula Mamothame, 43, and Sandile Nkosi, 25, are accused of kidnapping, robbing and killing close friends Bongeka Phungula and Popi Qwabe on May 12. Mamothame and Nkosi were arrested on May 21.

The two men, both taxi drivers, claim that they are innocent and that Mamothame's taxi was hijacked by three men who drove off with the vehicle with the women inside.

They were granted bail on June 23 after Magistrate Herman Badenhorst said refusing bail for the two would be unfair because the State's case was vague.

Qwabe, 24, was found dead near Naledi High School. She had been shot and left for dead. Soweto West police cluster commander Major-General Fred Kekana said a passerby found her and took her to Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Jabulani, where she died on arrival.

Less than 24 hours later, her close friend Phungula, 28, was found in Tladi, a neighbouring township. She had also been shot in the upper body. Police suspect she was raped.

Both women were originally from Mayville, Durban.

