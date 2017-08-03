Kenya: Police Officer, Several 'Al-Shabaab' Terrorists Killed in Mandera

Nairobi — Police on Thursday morning thwarted an attempted attack at Lafey police station in Mandera where a police officer and several attackers were killed.

According to police, the attackers were targeting two camps where they managed to destroy two police vehicles and sped off with one after firing an Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG).

"There was an attack this (Thursday) morning where a police officer was killed and we believe several of the attackers were also killed," a senior police officer said.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has confirmed the incident and says adequate security personnel have been deployed to enhance security in the region.

"The attackers were repulsed during the attempted attack and several of them suffered fatalities and others serious injuries," Boinnet said, "we also lost one officer."

He also confirmed that two police vehicles were destroyed during the attack, while one police vehicle was stolen.

"We have intensified security in the region and officers are tracking down the attackers. I want to assure area residents of their security," he said.

Another attack occurred in Lamu late Wednesday when three people were killed and four injured after a passenger bus was ambushed by Al Shabaab.