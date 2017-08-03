Nigeria: Lagos Bus Conductors to Start Wearing Uniform From Today

From today, bus conductors in Lagos will start wearing uniform as part of efforts to promote the Smart City Initiatives, SCI, of the state government.

This was disclosed by the National President of the Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria, BCAN, Comrade Israel Adeshola, in an interview with Vanguard.

According to him, the Lagos State government has approved the association's uniforms and badges with name tag and identification numbers for easy identification of registered conductors.

He said the use of badges on uniforms is to address criminal tendencies by some bus conductors, calling on Lagosians to support the initiative.

According to him; "The re-branding of bus conductors in the state which is in partnership with the Lagos State Government is a project that has been in the master plan of the state government in a way to stem criminal activities and also protect the lives and properties of Lagosians.

"The BCAN has been partnering with the state government through the ministry of transportation to train members of the association who are now registered by the government."

Adeshola, who said the conductor's job was vital in the transportation sector, noted that the organization has embarked on sensitization and training of members since inception.

He also said that the objective is to make conductor's job attractive, respected and dignified as obtainable globally.