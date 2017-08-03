Tanzania: Defence, Prosecution Lawyers Clash in Masogange's Drug Case

Dar es Salaam — The defense counsel on Wednesday objected the admission of an examination report regarding Masogange's urine test. The socialite, whose name is Agness Gerald Waya is charged at Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court with using narcotic drugs.

According to her advocate, Nehemia Nkoko, the purported report which the prosecution seek to tender in court, was made contrary to the law. Earlier, state attorney Constantine Kakula asked Resident Magistrate Willbard Mashauri to receive as exhibit to the case, the report which was tendered by Mr Elias Mulima, a government analyst, when he was testifying as the first prosecution witness.

However, in the objection, advocate Nkoko told the court that in his testimony, the witness never mentioned that the police officers who appeared before him for the urine tests had made an application through the court to have the accused tested.

Citing section 63(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act, the advocate said that the section requires the police officer to make an application before the court to release any person who is under police custody for medical examination.

In response, Mr Kakula said that the objection by the defense lacks legal merits, claiming that the cited section is not mandatory.

Mr Kakula alleged that the accused agreed for a urine test, hence, there was no need to seek court order.

After hearing arguments from both parties, magistrate Mashauri said that he will give the ruling on the objection on August 28.

In his testimony, Mr Mulima told the court that on February 25 this year two police officer arrived at his office along with the accused for her to be examined to prove if she is using drugs. He said that, the urine sample from the accused had drugs particles known as heroin and oxazepam.

It is alleged in the case that on diverse dates between February 7 and 14, 2017 and at unknown places within Dar es Salaam, Masogange used narcotic drugs namely heroin and oxazepam.