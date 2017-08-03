Muheza — The Minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, on Wednesday reiterated Tanzania's commitment on cooperation in defence matters especially in combating piracy and terrorism with neighbouring countries, in particular the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Dr Mwinyi made the commitment when launching a one-month joint military exercise undertaken by the SADC countries at Mlingano Agricultural Training Institute.

Countries participating in the drills are South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho and Malawi. Others are Zambia, Zimbabwe and the host country, Tanzania.

He said the exercises were meant to develop rapid Special Forces capability and enhance interoperability within the SADC member states as they train on crisis response and peace support operations, as mandated by SADC and the African Unity (AU).

"Tanzania, as any other SADC country, stands on principle that enhancing peace and security for its people are two things which go hand in hand," he insisted.

Dr Mwinyi called on the people living around the area where the military exercises are taking place not to worry but accord the military cooperation as they are going to be part of the beneficiaries.

He said as part of the drill, the soldiers are going to construct feeder roads among other projects.

The joint armies are also set to revamp some of the old water drainage system at Mlingano village which has been experienced water shortage for long time.