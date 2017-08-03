Tanzania: Vote Calmly, Kenyans Told as D-Day Nears

Arusha — Five days to the eargerly awaited polls, Kenyans have been implored to vote calmly and uphold peace and tranquility for their betterment.

"It is in this way that the gains in democracy, national development and reconciliation processes made will be consolidated for securing the future of Kenyans", said the head of the East African Community (EAC) Election Observation Mission there Prof. Edward B. Rugumayo.

He added during the launching of the Mission in Nairobi on Tuesday that the entire EAC bloc would extend every necessary support to ensure the August 8th polls in Kenya were free, fair, transparent, credible and peaceful.

He added that EAC attaches great importance to promotion of democratic governance as a strong foundation for the region's political and economic integration "which is also the guarantee for political stability in the region".

The EAC election observeration team to Kenya comprises 60 members, drawn from Electoral Management Bodies, National Legislative Assemblies, former members of the EA Legislative Assembly, the EAC secretariat, National Human Rights Commissions and those from the civil society bodies.

He added that the Community expected Kenya to chose the president and all other leaders vying for different positions through their wish and without duress from any quarter. (NMG)