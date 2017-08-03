South Africa: ANC Worried About Nationwide Racial Discord

The ANC has noted with concern recent racially charged incidents in various parts of the country, party spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Amongst these are the tensions in Eldorado Park relating to the appointment of an African teacher in a so-called Coloured school and complaints laid by the Minority Front against the leader of the EFF Mr Julius Malema.

"These and many other such incidents are an antithesis to the values upon which our liberation struggle was executed and the democratic dispensation was founded. Incidents such as these, regardless of their genesis, serve only to undermine our nation's democratic project and deepen racial discord."

Kodwa said South Africans' commitment to non-racism has been "one of the most consistent and self-defining features of the country we seek to build".

"Our commitment to it as a people is sacrosanct and its attainment non-negotiable."

He said the ANC calls on its structures and on government to intensify engagement with the community of Eldorado Park.

"But more importantly, call on all structures and progressive organs of people's power to engage in broader discussion on why compatriots who would have been an integral part of the majority during the struggle, seems to feel relegated to a minority in democracy," he said.

Speaking to News24, Kodwa said despite making progress with nation building 23 years after democracy, there are "threats to our democratic project, threats to our non-racialism".

"I think we are beginning to see cracks among our different communities."

Referring to the school's situation in Eldorado Park, he said that it seems that the Coloured community feels disconnected from the rest of society.

"I think we need to listen to them."

He said strong hardened attitudes from our past still remains.

"We must deal with those attitudes, which in themselves may undermine the non-racial South Africa we seek to build."

Kodwa also said provinces are based on ethnic nationalism, and there is a need to deal with these boundaries so that it doesn't undermine the national project.

Kodwa said political leadership has a responsibility regarding their public utterances.

He also said it is important that the government mustn't appear to be a "black government".

"We are talking about a democratically elected government that must carry the aspirations of all its people."

He said the struggle wasn't about replacing white domination with black domination, but addressing historical injustices.

Source: News24