South Africa: Men Accused of Killing Girl, 5, Appear in Court

Two men accused of the murder of five-year-old Kaithlyn Wilson appeared in the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

One of them is an ex-boyfriend of Kaithlyn's mother. They made a brief appearance in the dock. The matter was postponed to August 8 to allow them to appoint legal representatives.

Kaithlyn's grandmother reported her missing on Sunday. Her body was found later that day on farm in Riebeek West, near her home. It is about 90km north of Cape Town.

Residents handed one of the men over to police. After following up on information, a second suspect was arrested. The two are aged 19 and 30.

Social Development MEC Albert Fritz said social workers would offer the family bereavement counselling.

"It is tragic that the recent incidents of missing or abducted children, child abuse and murders reveal that, for some of our children, life isn't as carefree and safe as it should be," he said.

Source: News24