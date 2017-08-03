3 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Extortionist CIO Officer Wins Constitutional Court Referral

A Harare magistrate said Tuesday that a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer charged with extorting $20,000 from a city businessman was tricked by the police into giving self-incriminating evidence.

The judge made the remarks while granting an application for the case to be referred to the Constitutional Court.

Magistrate Themba Kuwanda said CIO staffer Delish Nguwaya's evidence was coherent and admissible in court, and went on to scold the prosecutors for making the case personal and handling it unprofessionally.

Nguwaya applied for referral to Constitutional Court, claiming that police made him give self-incriminating evidence after promising immunity from arrest.

He said the ZRP however, turned against him after he implicated senior police officers who he claimed were at the forefront in the extortion deal.

Magistrate Kuwanda said the State's case was weak, noting that even the chief law officer in prosecutor general's office, Chris Mutangadura, also indicated that the police lied.

However, ZRP Superintendent Nyambo Vierra told court that they never promised Nguwaya immunity.

