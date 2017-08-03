2 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 'Al-Shaabab' Kills 3 in Lamu Attack

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Kalume Kazungu/Daily Nation
Some of the the passengers who were travelling in the bus before it was attacked at Nyongoro area in Witu.
By Lucas Barasa, Kalume Kazungu, Kevin Odit and Ahmed Mohamed

Three people were on Wednesday killed in an Al-Shabaab attack on a bus at Nyongoro in Witu, Lamu County.

The boda boda operator and his two passengers were killed when gunmen opened fire on the bus heading to Kipini from Malindi and a security escort vehicle.

The attack on the bus belonging to Kipini Raha Company on the Garsen-Lamu highway occurred at around 3.30pm, said witnesses.

The terrorists shot randomly from the forest, killing the victims, who were near the bus, before police officers escorting the vehicle came to the passengers’ rescue.

Sources told the Nation that an unknown number of passengers were injured and were taken to Witu Sub-County Hospital, among them a woman and a child.

ESCORT VEHICLE

“The child was in the police escort vehicle and was shot in the leg,” said the source. “The woman was a passenger in the bus.

“The woman, who is of Somali origin, was seriously injured.”

More on This

The vehicles did not stop during the attack, added the source.

Newly appointed Operation Linda Boni director Joseph Kanyiri confirmed the attack but said he was yet to get details.

The attack occurred as the attention of security officers was directed at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit for campaigns for Tuesday’s General Election.

It comes three days after credible intelligence reports that Al-Shabaab plan attacks in seven counties.

Security sources said the group was plotting attacks in Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

CAUSING FEAR

Multiple sources within Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) confirmed the claim.

The plot is said to involve members of the Al-Shabaab intelligence unit, Amniyat, on a mission to carry out the attacks, with the objective of causing fear among Kenyans to stop them from voting.

They recently released two propaganda videos on the polls.

Two weeks ago, Al-Shabaab carjacked and injured Public Works Principal Secretary Mariam El-Maawy at Milihoi in Lamu but she was rescued by the military.

However, at a rally at Tononoka, Mombasa, President Kenyatta assured Kenyans that the government would provide adequate security during the elections.

Kenya

How Election Body Will Prevent Poll Rigging

The system to be used in identifying voters and sending results was successfully tested on Wednesday as the election… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.