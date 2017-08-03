Zimbabwe: Chiefs, Councillors Implicated in Illegal Land Sales

Goromonzi — Thousands of desperate home seekers who purchased illegal residential stands from local traditional leaders and councillors face eviction after a government probe team said their homes should be destroyed.

Earlier this year, local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere set up a team to probe the rampant illegal sale of rural land in Goromonzi. The illegal sales have seen the establishment of informal settlements at the Domboshava, Majuru and Juru growth points.

A huge number of desperate home seekers have in recent years been purchasing residential stands at the three growth points due to their proximity to Harare and lower prices compared to the urban areas.

However, according to a local government ministry official in Mashonaland East province, the probe team recommended the demolition of all the homes as the land was illegally sold by the councillors and the traditional leaders.

Officials said warned that, if the demolitions are carried out, thousands of residents would be left stranded and homeless.

A government official said the probe team's report had also found that local chiefs, headmen and councillors were behind the illegal sale of the communal land. The local leaders are reported to have been selling the stands for between $500 and $2,000.

"Part of the probe's recommendations say that Goromonzi rural district council should first approach the High Court and secure eviction orders while the local government ministry should engage traditional leaders so that the continuing illegal land sales are stopped," the government official said.

He said pastures and wetlands were being illegally sold by the traditional leaders and councillors at the three growth points resulting in conflicts between the new settlers and the local communities.