Malawi: Students Hail Mutharika for Introducing Community Colleges

President Mutharika has been hailed by graduating students for the introduction of the Community Technical Colleges, his key campaign promises of training young people in technical, vocational and entrepreneurial skills.

Speaking on behalf of students who received their Level1 and 2 Technical Entrepreneur and Vocational Education Training (TEVET) Certificates, Dolphrine Ligola thanked President Mutharika for introducing the community colleges saying many youths have benefited from it.

"The skills we have acquired will help us live a self economically reliant life and create jobs for other people," she said.

And in their remarks, Chairman of TEVET Authority Board Gilbert Chilinde, and Minister of Labor, Youth and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila hailed the role the community technical colleges are playing in imparting technical skills to the youth.

Kasaila said in order to increase the number of intake in the community colleges, government has constructed five more colleges. Reacting to the development after receiving their certificate, some of the students expressed happiness saying it has opened the door to future opportunities.

Yamikani Mulinde, who graduated with a certificate in Carpentry and Joinery, thanked the president for the idea of community colleges saying it will make him an employer.

"Let me thank the President and the government for the idea. I had nothing to think of after I completed my secondary school. But now I can confidently say I will open my shop and make money" he said.

Community Technical Colleges, a brain child of President Peter Mutharika and his DPP led government was one of the key campaign pledges.

So far 11 Community Technical Colleges have been constructed with the remaining 17 to be finished before 2019, according to labour minister Kasaila.